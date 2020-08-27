Worth Watching Stocks Omnicell, Inc.(NASDAQ:OMCL): Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.(NYSE:OSG)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMCL to be -34.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.09%. For the next 5 years, Omnicell, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omnicell, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 330.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 60.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omnicell, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.63%, where Monthly Performance is 2.78%, Quarterly performance is -1.23%, 6 Months performance is -19.41% and yearly performance percentage is -4.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 354.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.89%, where Monthly Performance is -7.88%, Quarterly performance is -1.77%, 6 Months performance is 27.59% and yearly performance percentage is 33.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.58% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.