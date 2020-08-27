Worth Watching Stocks Cott Corporation(NYSE:COT): Azul S.A.(NYSE:AZUL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cott Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cott Corporation as 472.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cott Corporation is 434.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 553 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 566.9 Million.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Azul S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AZUL to be -198.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -128.42%. For the next 5 years, Azul S.A. is expecting Growth of 93.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -224.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Azul S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1443.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 249.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Azul S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.35%, where Monthly Performance is -7.38%, Quarterly performance is 41.54%, 6 Months performance is -61.89% and yearly performance percentage is -65.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 5.42%.