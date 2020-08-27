What do Analysts suggest for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMPH): Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.(NYSE:SKT)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 91.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 89.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 93.24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 80.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMPH to be 30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 171.43%. For the next 5 years, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 95.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 72.22% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 291.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 247.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is 9.02%, 6 Months performance is 19.69% and yearly performance percentage is -7.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SKT to be -37.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.81%. For the next 5 years, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.03%, where Monthly Performance is -15.87%, Quarterly performance is -9.4%, 6 Months performance is -51.71% and yearly performance percentage is -58.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.