what are Analysts report about MGM Growth Properties LLC(NYSE:MGP): Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MGM Growth Properties LLC as 195.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC is 193.89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 199.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 227.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGP to be 3.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.17%. For the next 5 years, MGM Growth Properties LLC is expecting Growth of 5.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MGM Growth Properties LLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 73.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MGM Growth Properties LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.87%, where Monthly Performance is 7.68%, Quarterly performance is 7.64%, 6 Months performance is -13.44% and yearly performance percentage is -2.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIC to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.22%. For the next 5 years, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation , where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 756.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 78.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.99%, where Monthly Performance is -9.83%, Quarterly performance is -0.49%, 6 Months performance is -36.65% and yearly performance percentage is -26.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.