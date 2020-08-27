what are Analysts report about CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP): Southern Company (The)(NYSE:SO)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. as 1.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is 1.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNP to be -45.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.89%. For the next 5 years, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CenterPoint Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.08%, where Monthly Performance is 2.43%, Quarterly performance is 15.61%, 6 Months performance is -17.44% and yearly performance percentage is -26.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.19%.

Southern Company (The) (SO) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Company (The) and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Company (The) as 6.39 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Company (The) is 5.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SO to be -6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Southern Company (The) is expecting Growth of 4.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Company (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.36%, where Monthly Performance is -3.63%, Quarterly performance is -3.29%, 6 Months performance is -20.94% and yearly performance percentage is -8.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.59% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.