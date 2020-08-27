What are Analysts opinions on HubSpot, Inc.(NYSE:HUBS): Abercrombie & Fitch Company(NYSE:ANF)

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HubSpot, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. as 210.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. is 210 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 212 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.62 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUBS to be -62.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.56%. For the next 5 years, HubSpot, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HubSpot, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 581.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 218.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HubSpot, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.16%, where Monthly Performance is 33.44%, Quarterly performance is 54.52%, 6 Months performance is 69.06% and yearly performance percentage is 44.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 87.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.9/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -136.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANF to be -85.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -95.65%. For the next 5 years, Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expecting Growth of 120.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -500% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abercrombie & Fitch Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.85%, where Monthly Performance is 10.86%, Quarterly performance is -4.05%, 6 Months performance is -15.55% and yearly performance percentage is -32.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.