Recent analysts Ratings for Western Gas Partners, LP(NYSE:WES): Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK)

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Gas Partners, LP and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP as 674.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Gas Partners, LP is 622.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 741.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 666.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WES to be 81.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.03%. For the next 5 years, Western Gas Partners, LP is expecting Growth of 82.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Gas Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Gas Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.47%, where Monthly Performance is -5.38%, Quarterly performance is -4.06%, 6 Months performance is -28.87% and yearly performance percentage is -59.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 5.83%.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.64/share and a High Estimate of $-0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be -18%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.62%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 14.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 869.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 363.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.57%, where Monthly Performance is 3.24%, Quarterly performance is 15.49%, 6 Months performance is 71.66% and yearly performance percentage is 73.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 125.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.44% and Monthly Volatility of 4.97%.