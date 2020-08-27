Recent analysts Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.(NYSE:KL): NutriSystem Inc(NASDAQ:NTRI)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KL to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.95%. For the next 5 years, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expecting Growth of 22.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.51%, where Monthly Performance is 11.82%, Quarterly performance is 37.68%, 6 Months performance is 44.46% and yearly performance percentage is 16.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NutriSystem Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NutriSystem Inc as 226.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NutriSystem Inc is 223.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 231 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.93 Million.