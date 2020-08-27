Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Blueprint Medicines Corporation(NASDAQ:BPMC): Union Pacific Corporation(NYSE:UNP)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $6.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.27/share and a High Estimate of $11.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corporation as 564.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 7.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 781.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BPMC to be 423.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.93%. For the next 5 years, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expecting Growth of -825.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 113.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Blueprint Medicines Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 484.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -70.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Blueprint Medicines Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.11%, where Monthly Performance is -0.65%, Quarterly performance is 9.99%, 6 Months performance is 35.49% and yearly performance percentage is -5.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.49% and Monthly Volatility of 3.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.71/share and a High Estimate of $2.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Union Pacific Corporation as 4.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Union Pacific Corporation is 4.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UNP to be -12.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.99%. For the next 5 years, Union Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Union Pacific Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Union Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.76%, where Monthly Performance is 11.42%, Quarterly performance is 13.96%, 6 Months performance is 21.74% and yearly performance percentage is 23.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.36% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.