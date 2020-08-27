Most Recent analysts Ratings: Overstock.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:OSTK): Pacific Gas & Electric Co.(NYSE:PCG)

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.88/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Overstock.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. as 512.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. is 440 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 607.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 347.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSTK to be 120.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 108.22%. For the next 5 years, Overstock.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 170.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 113.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Overstock.com, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 691.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -114.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Overstock.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.7%, where Monthly Performance is 128.56%, Quarterly performance is 588.01%, 6 Months performance is 1213.34% and yearly performance percentage is 473.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1617.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.15% and Monthly Volatility of 11.88%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. as 4.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is 4.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCG to be -68.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -73.53%. For the next 5 years, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is expecting Growth of -30.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric Co., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -119.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is -4.12%, Quarterly performance is -22.39%, 6 Months performance is -47.36% and yearly performance percentage is -22.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.