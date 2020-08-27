Investors Catching Stocks TAL Education Group(NYSE:TAL): Matador Resources Company(NYSE:MTDR)

TAL Education Group (TAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 350%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TAL Education Group and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TAL to be 250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 211.11%. For the next 5 years, TAL Education Group is expecting Growth of 68.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TAL Education Group, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TAL Education Group currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.66%, where Monthly Performance is -1.56%, Quarterly performance is 30.08%, 6 Months performance is 31.78% and yearly performance percentage is 119.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 3.91%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Matador Resources Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Matador Resources Company as 187.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Matador Resources Company is 170 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 210.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 279.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTDR to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -102.56%. For the next 5 years, Matador Resources Company is expecting Growth of 842.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -96.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Matador Resources Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Matador Resources Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.03%, where Monthly Performance is 7.09%, Quarterly performance is 12.57%, 6 Months performance is -11.04% and yearly performance percentage is -35.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 5.76%.