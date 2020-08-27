Investors Catching Stocks Genworth Financial Inc(NYSE:GNW): Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.(NYSE:SQM)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genworth Financial Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.56%, where Monthly Performance is 18.64%, Quarterly performance is -17.67%, 6 Months performance is -38.88% and yearly performance percentage is -42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.15% and Monthly Volatility of 7.27%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) will report its next earnings on Aug 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. as 464.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is 447 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 489 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 494.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SQM to be 26.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32%. For the next 5 years, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expecting Growth of 26.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 775.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.9%, where Monthly Performance is 5.05%, Quarterly performance is 37.9%, 6 Months performance is 4.85% and yearly performance percentage is 35.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.46%.