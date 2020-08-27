Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Vmware, Inc.(NYSE:VMW): e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.(NYSE:ELF)

Vmware, Inc. (VMW) will report its next earnings on Aug 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vmware, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.43/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vmware, Inc. as 2.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vmware, Inc. is 2.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VMW to be -9.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.07%. For the next 5 years, Vmware, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vmware, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 25.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vmware, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.11%, where Monthly Performance is 3.69%, Quarterly performance is 0.81%, 6 Months performance is 5.87% and yearly performance percentage is 9.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.13%.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 325%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELF to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.17%. For the next 5 years, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 813.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.47%, where Monthly Performance is 7.89%, Quarterly performance is 15.57%, 6 Months performance is 18.21% and yearly performance percentage is 9.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.01%.