Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP): Twitter, Inc.(NYSE:TWTR)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.21/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNXP to be 96.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 92.66%. For the next 5 years, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 38.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 95.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -141.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -162.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.82%, where Monthly Performance is -41.79%, Quarterly performance is 27.39%, 6 Months performance is 103% and yearly performance percentage is -80.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.02% and Monthly Volatility of 12.43%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twitter, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 30 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twitter, Inc. as 767.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twitter, Inc. is 700.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 840 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 874.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWTR to be -76.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, Twitter, Inc. is expecting Growth of 233.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -122.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twitter, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 7 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twitter, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.59%, where Monthly Performance is 2.13%, Quarterly performance is 20.36%, 6 Months performance is 9.39% and yearly performance percentage is -6.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 3.00%.