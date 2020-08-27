Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.(NYSE:NUS): Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. as 624 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is 612.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 640.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 589.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUS to be 10.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.11%. For the next 5 years, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 648.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.65%, where Monthly Performance is 10.17%, Quarterly performance is 26.35%, 6 Months performance is 89.4% and yearly performance percentage is 20.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hecla Mining Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hecla Mining Company as 175.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hecla Mining Company is 172 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 180.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 161.53 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hecla Mining Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hecla Mining Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.99%, where Monthly Performance is -1.45%, Quarterly performance is 66.06%, 6 Months performance is 77.45% and yearly performance percentage is 227.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 60.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.