Analysts showing optimistic trends for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXRH): CoreCivic, Inc.(NYSE:CXW)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. as 611.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is 591.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 627.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 650.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXRH to be -69.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.62%. For the next 5 years, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is expecting Growth of 704% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -89.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Roadhouse, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 71.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is 19.8%, Quarterly performance is 14.52%, 6 Months performance is -1.7% and yearly performance percentage is 23.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CoreCivic, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. as 462 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CoreCivic, Inc. is 462 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 462 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 508.52 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CXW to be -30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.03%. For the next 5 years, CoreCivic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CoreCivic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CoreCivic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is 7.92%, Quarterly performance is -27.01%, 6 Months performance is -40.86% and yearly performance percentage is -44.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.73% and Monthly Volatility of 4.00%.