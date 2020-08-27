Analysts Recommendations Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK): Hostess Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited as 55.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 51.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNK to be 283.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expecting Growth of 364.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 49.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 235.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.47%, where Monthly Performance is 14.33%, Quarterly performance is 46.69%, 6 Months performance is -2.2% and yearly performance percentage is -15.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.77% and Monthly Volatility of 4.83%.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hostess Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. as 253.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. is 244.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 227.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWNK to be 30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 31.25%. For the next 5 years, Hostess Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hostess Brands, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hostess Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.38%, where Monthly Performance is 2.25%, Quarterly performance is 4.22%, 6 Months performance is 0.79% and yearly performance percentage is -8.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.07%.