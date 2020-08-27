Analysts Estimates and Ratings Sage Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAGE): NanoString Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:NSTG)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.75/share and a High Estimate of $-1.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. as 1.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAGE to be 33.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.38%. For the next 5 years, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sage Therapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 732.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -60.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -67.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -75%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.67%, where Monthly Performance is 2.02%, Quarterly performance is 25.95%, 6 Months performance is -9.48% and yearly performance percentage is -71.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 4.90%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -38.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NanoString Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.89/share and a High Estimate of $-0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NanoString Technologies, Inc. as 27.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NanoString Technologies, Inc. is 25.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSTG to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -321.43%. For the next 5 years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NanoString Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NanoString Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is 15.14%, Quarterly performance is 34.91%, 6 Months performance is 13.05% and yearly performance percentage is 70.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 5.51%.