What are analysts Suggestions on CarMax Inc(NYSE:KMX): Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALDX)

CarMax Inc (KMX) will report its next earnings on Jun 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CarMax Inc as 5.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CarMax Inc is 4.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMX to be -32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.62%. For the next 5 years, CarMax Inc is expecting Growth of 65.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -39.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarMax Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarMax Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.01%, where Monthly Performance is 11.64%, Quarterly performance is 27.67%, 6 Months performance is 16.63% and yearly performance percentage is 34.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALDX to be 140.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.79%. For the next 5 years, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 43.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -100.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -1.15%, Quarterly performance is 67.88%, 6 Months performance is 53.33% and yearly performance percentage is 46.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.06% and Monthly Volatility of 8.23%.