Revenue Estimates Analysis: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGMO): Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.(NYSE:CDAY)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -471.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. as 27.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is 15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 50.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SGMO to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -700%. For the next 5 years, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.23%, where Monthly Performance is 4.34%, Quarterly performance is 0.17%, 6 Months performance is 63.08% and yearly performance percentage is 0.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.82% and Monthly Volatility of 6.53%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. as 200.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 198.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 202.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDAY to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 147.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 135.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.87%, where Monthly Performance is -4.52%, Quarterly performance is 17%, 6 Months performance is 0.2% and yearly performance percentage is 27.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.