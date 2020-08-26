Earnings Analysis of Citigroup Inc.(NYSE:C): Air Transport Services Group, Inc(NASDAQ:ATSG)

Citigroup Inc. (C) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citigroup Inc. as 17.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citigroup Inc. is 16.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.57 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for C to be -59.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.37%. For the next 5 years, Citigroup Inc. is expecting Growth of 84.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citigroup Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 25.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citigroup Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.86%, where Monthly Performance is -5.34%, Quarterly performance is 11.79%, 6 Months performance is -32.03% and yearly performance percentage is -22.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.29% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 62.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Transport Services Group, Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc as 382.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Transport Services Group, Inc is 376.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 391.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 366.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATSG to be -3.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.07%. For the next 5 years, Air Transport Services Group, Inc is expecting Growth of 13.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Transport Services Group, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 533.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Transport Services Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.23%, where Monthly Performance is 7.13%, Quarterly performance is 24.42%, 6 Months performance is 26.25% and yearly performance percentage is 26.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 3.04%.