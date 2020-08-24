Investors Catching Stocks LGI Homes, Inc.(NASDAQ:LGIH): My Size, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYSZ)

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LGI Homes, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.75/share and a High Estimate of $2.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. as 498.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LGI Homes, Inc. is 473.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 514.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 486.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGIH to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.92%. For the next 5 years, LGI Homes, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LGI Homes, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 357.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LGI Homes, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.77%, where Monthly Performance is -1.11%, Quarterly performance is 52.68%, 6 Months performance is 18.23% and yearly performance percentage is 46.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.15% and Monthly Volatility of 4.42%.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for My Size, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for My Size, Inc. as 257.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for My Size, Inc. is 272.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 272.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 216.51 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, My Size, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.43%, where Monthly Performance is -12.86%, Quarterly performance is 41.86%, 6 Months performance is -45.78% and yearly performance percentage is -82.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.69% and Monthly Volatility of 8.72%.