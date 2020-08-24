Investors Catching Stocks Canadian Pacific Railway Limited(NYSE:CP): Sprint Corporation(NYSE:S)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.16/share and a High Estimate of $3.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited as 1.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.45 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CP to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.22%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expecting Growth of 11.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 381.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.24%, where Monthly Performance is 10.39%, Quarterly performance is 29.8%, 6 Months performance is 11.28% and yearly performance percentage is 25.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.67% and Monthly Volatility of 1.86%.

