What do Analysts Say about Sunoco LP(NYSE:SUN): American Tower Corporation (REIT)(NYSE:AMT)

Sunoco LP (SUN) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 272.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunoco LP and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunoco LP as 3.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunoco LP is 2.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUN to be 21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.33%. For the next 5 years, Sunoco LP is expecting Growth of 70.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunoco LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunoco LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.12%, where Monthly Performance is 16.27%, Quarterly performance is 13.25%, 6 Months performance is -11.79% and yearly performance percentage is -11.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.02/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Tower Corporation (REIT) as 1.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 1.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.95 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMT to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.69%. For the next 5 years, American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expecting Growth of 11.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 50.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.99%, where Monthly Performance is -3.16%, Quarterly performance is 6.3%, 6 Months performance is -0.8% and yearly performance percentage is 12.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 2.21%.