What do Analysts Say about Meritor, Inc.(NYSE:MTOR): China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.(NASDAQ:CIFS)

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritor, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Meritor, Inc. as 693.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Meritor, Inc. is 683 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 703.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 721.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 76.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.67%, where Monthly Performance is 14.24%, Quarterly performance is 27.14%, 6 Months performance is -3.15% and yearly performance percentage is 36.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.79% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.