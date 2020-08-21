What are analysts Suggestions on Oshkosh Corporation(NYSE:OSK): Canadian Natural Resources Limited(NYSE:CNQ)

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.8/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 163.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oshkosh Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oshkosh Corporation as 1.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oshkosh Corporation is 1.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.78 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OSK to be -54.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.91%. For the next 5 years, Oshkosh Corporation is expecting Growth of 20.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oshkosh Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 451.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oshkosh Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 3.72%, Quarterly performance is 21.62%, 6 Months performance is -5.84% and yearly performance percentage is 15.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited as 3.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNQ to be -115.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -79.55%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expecting Growth of 136.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -129.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources Limited, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 6 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1192.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.05%, where Monthly Performance is 16.75%, Quarterly performance is 8.22%, 6 Months performance is -31.3% and yearly performance percentage is -13.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.90%.