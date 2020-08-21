What are analysts Suggestions on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.(NASDAQ:TACO): Newmark Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMRK)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. as 113.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is 108.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TACO to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.56%. For the next 5 years, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is expecting Growth of 56.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 615.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -80.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.9%, where Monthly Performance is 17.84%, Quarterly performance is 36.42%, 6 Months performance is 8.96% and yearly performance percentage is -25.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.84% and Monthly Volatility of 5.95%.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Newmark Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. as 377.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Newmark Group, Inc. is 348 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 400.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 563.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NMRK to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.77%. For the next 5 years, Newmark Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Newmark Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Newmark Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.99%, where Monthly Performance is 2.65%, Quarterly performance is 8.95%, 6 Months performance is -63.56% and yearly performance percentage is -52.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.