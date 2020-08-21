what are Analysts report about Carbon Black, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBLK): Xilinx, Inc.(NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -32.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xilinx, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. as 755.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. is 734.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 765.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 824.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XLNX to be -16%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.35%. For the next 5 years, Xilinx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xilinx, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xilinx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.91%, where Monthly Performance is -1.62%, Quarterly performance is 16.21%, 6 Months performance is 15.57% and yearly performance percentage is -4.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.