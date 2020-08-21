Revenue Estimates Analysis: PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW): Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:NAVB)

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PacWest Bancorp as 285.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PacWest Bancorp is 276.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 285.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PACW to be -30.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.47%. For the next 5 years, PacWest Bancorp is expecting Growth of 38.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PacWest Bancorp, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PacWest Bancorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 6.84%, Quarterly performance is 12.8%, 6 Months performance is -46.59% and yearly performance percentage is -41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.09% and Monthly Volatility of 3.93%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVB to be 47.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -202.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 843.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.62%, where Monthly Performance is -20.48%, Quarterly performance is 170.49%, 6 Months performance is 208.41% and yearly performance percentage is 543.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 161.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.79% and Monthly Volatility of 12.20%.