Revenue Estimates Analysis of Legg Mason, Inc.(NYSE:LM): Insulet Corporation(NASDAQ:PODD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insulet Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insulet Corporation as 220.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insulet Corporation is 209.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 192.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PODD to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Insulet Corporation is expecting Growth of 332.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 47.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insulet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 510.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 756.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 171.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insulet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.78%, where Monthly Performance is 4.84%, Quarterly performance is 4.14%, 6 Months performance is -1.26% and yearly performance percentage is 39.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.