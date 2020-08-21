Investors Catching Stocks: Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX): Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.67/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -72.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chevron Corporation as 26.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chevron Corporation is 23.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVX to be -95%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -73.15%. For the next 5 years, Chevron Corporation is expecting Growth of 5390% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chevron Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chevron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.58%, where Monthly Performance is -6.84%, Quarterly performance is -7.86%, 6 Months performance is -22.2% and yearly performance percentage is -28.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.40%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. as 545.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 560.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 533.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MXIM to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.14%. For the next 5 years, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 0.09%, Quarterly performance is 23.98%, 6 Months performance is 12.79% and yearly performance percentage is 25.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.42% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.