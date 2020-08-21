Earnings Analysis of Sina Corporation(NASDAQ:SINA): Concho Resources Inc.(NYSE:CXO)

Sina Corporation (SINA) will report its next earnings on May 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 525%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sina Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sina Corporation as 482.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sina Corporation is 471.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 508.81 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 510.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SINA to be -47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.17%. For the next 5 years, Sina Corporation is expecting Growth of 36.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sina Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 828.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sina Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.65%, where Monthly Performance is -1.06%, Quarterly performance is 16.34%, 6 Months performance is 4.98% and yearly performance percentage is -7.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.68/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 151.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Concho Resources Inc. and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.66/share and a High Estimate of $1.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Concho Resources Inc. as 903.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Concho Resources Inc. is 670.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.11 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CXO to be 86.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.91%. For the next 5 years, Concho Resources Inc. is expecting Growth of -13.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Concho Resources Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -73.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Concho Resources Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 0.61%, Quarterly performance is -10.9%, 6 Months performance is -38.05% and yearly performance percentage is -30.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.95%.