What do Analysts suggest for Kimberly-Clark Corporation(NYSE:KMB): Elevate Credit, Inc.(NYSE:ELVT)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.62/share and a High Estimate of $1.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Corporation as 4.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 4.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.66 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMB to be -5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.68%. For the next 5 years, Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.62%, where Monthly Performance is 10.13%, Quarterly performance is 14.13%, 6 Months performance is 8.7% and yearly performance percentage is 13.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Elevate Credit, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. as 98.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Elevate Credit, Inc. is 78.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 112.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 192.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELVT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.63%. For the next 5 years, Elevate Credit, Inc. is expecting Growth of -61.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Elevate Credit, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 482.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Elevate Credit, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.26%, where Monthly Performance is 28.65%, Quarterly performance is 57.32%, 6 Months performance is -40.63% and yearly performance percentage is -50.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.47% and Monthly Volatility of 10.35%.