Revenue Estimates Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:Z): M&T Bank Corporation(NYSE:MTB)

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 64.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zillow Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. as 570.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. is 558 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 579.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.21 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zillow Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zillow Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.91%, where Monthly Performance is 23.24%, Quarterly performance is 57.11%, 6 Months performance is 47.81% and yearly performance percentage is 122.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 66.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for M&T Bank Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.95/share and a High Estimate of $3.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for M&T Bank Corporation as 1.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for M&T Bank Corporation is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTB to be -25.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.56%. For the next 5 years, M&T Bank Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on M&T Bank Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 931.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, M&T Bank Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.49%, where Monthly Performance is 6.53%, Quarterly performance is 22.54%, 6 Months performance is -35.68% and yearly performance percentage is -24.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 3.26%.