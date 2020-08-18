Research Report for Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE:BKS): Eaton Corporation, PLC(NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation, PLC and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eaton Corporation, PLC as 4.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eaton Corporation, PLC is 3.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETN to be -31.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.44%. For the next 5 years, Eaton Corporation, PLC is expecting Growth of 24.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eaton Corporation, PLC, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eaton Corporation, PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.2%, where Monthly Performance is 7.83%, Quarterly performance is 36.87%, 6 Months performance is -2.57% and yearly performance percentage is 32.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.