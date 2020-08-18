Price Target Analysis of Century Communities, Inc.(NYSE:CCS): Zions Bancorporation(NASDAQ:ZION)

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 75.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Century Communities, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.92/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. as 709.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. is 696.19 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 722.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 590.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCS to be 3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2%. For the next 5 years, Century Communities, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Century Communities, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 412.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Century Communities, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.11%, where Monthly Performance is 10.83%, Quarterly performance is 55.01%, 6 Months performance is -0.56% and yearly performance percentage is 38.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 4.43%.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zions Bancorporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zions Bancorporation as 712.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zions Bancorporation is 681 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 775.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 713 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZION to be -39.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.32%. For the next 5 years, Zions Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 63.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zions Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.07%, where Monthly Performance is 3.29%, Quarterly performance is 27.65%, 6 Months performance is -25.44% and yearly performance percentage is -12.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.