Investors Catching Stocks Iridium Communications Inc(NASDAQ:IRDM): New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc.(NYSE:EDU)

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iridium Communications Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc as 138.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc is 133.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 141.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 144.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRDM to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Iridium Communications Inc is expecting Growth of 50.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iridium Communications Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 784.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iridium Communications Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.19%, where Monthly Performance is 9.76%, Quarterly performance is 37.62%, 6 Months performance is -8.92% and yearly performance percentage is 32.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.29%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. as 959.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is 927.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 983.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EDU to be -24.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.33%. For the next 5 years, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 52.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.72%, where Monthly Performance is -6.31%, Quarterly performance is 15.35%, 6 Months performance is -4.17% and yearly performance percentage is 31.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 3.01%.