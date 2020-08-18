Earnings Analysis of Lyon William Homes(NYSE:WLH): Harmonic Inc.(NASDAQ:HLIT)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLIT to be -120%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Harmonic Inc. is expecting Growth of 547.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -123.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 659.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Harmonic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.05%, where Monthly Performance is 38.56%, Quarterly performance is 30.49%, 6 Months performance is -0.74% and yearly performance percentage is 1.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.51% and Monthly Volatility of 5.11%.