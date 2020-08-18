Analysts showing optimistic trends for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation(NYSE:LGF-B): J P Morgan Chase & Co(NYSE:JPM)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-B) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 425%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 752.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.86%, where Monthly Performance is -3.08%, Quarterly performance is 8.31%, 6 Months performance is -24.85% and yearly performance percentage is -28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) will report its next earnings on Jul 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J P Morgan Chase & Co and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $2.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for J P Morgan Chase & Co as 27.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for J P Morgan Chase & Co is 26.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 28.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JPM to be -30.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.91%. For the next 5 years, J P Morgan Chase & Co is expecting Growth of 41.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J P Morgan Chase & Co, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, J P Morgan Chase & Co currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.05%, where Monthly Performance is 2.4%, Quarterly performance is 19.22%, 6 Months performance is -25.5% and yearly performance percentage is -2.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.