Analysts showing optimistic trends for Atlantic Power Corporation(NYSE:AT): Seaspan Corporation(NYSE:SSW)

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlantic Power Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlantic Power Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 700.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 93.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlantic Power Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.14%, where Monthly Performance is 5.39%, Quarterly performance is 13.76%, 6 Months performance is -13.31% and yearly performance percentage is -6.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.

