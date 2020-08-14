Worth Watching Stock: Affimed N.V.(NASDAQ:AFMD): Emerson Electric Company(NYSE:EMR)

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) will report its next earnings on Aug 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Affimed N.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Affimed N.V. as 8.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Affimed N.V. is 3.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFMD to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.32%. For the next 5 years, Affimed N.V. is expecting Growth of 110.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Affimed N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -136.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Affimed N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.07%, where Monthly Performance is -19.47%, Quarterly performance is 63.41%, 6 Months performance is 26.89% and yearly performance percentage is 18.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.09% and Monthly Volatility of 7.38%.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Company and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Emerson Electric Company as 4.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Emerson Electric Company is 4.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EMR to be -12.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.46%. For the next 5 years, Emerson Electric Company is expecting Growth of 4.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Emerson Electric Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Emerson Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.98%, where Monthly Performance is 15.62%, Quarterly performance is 38.32%, 6 Months performance is -4.79% and yearly performance percentage is 21.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.15%.