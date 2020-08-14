What do Analysts Say about Capstone Turbine Corporation(NASDAQ:CPST): American Express Company(NYSE:AXP)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) will report its next earnings on Jul 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capstone Turbine Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capstone Turbine Corporation as 15.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capstone Turbine Corporation is 14.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPST to be 55.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.76%. For the next 5 years, Capstone Turbine Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capstone Turbine Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 221.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -41%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capstone Turbine Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.56%, where Monthly Performance is 78.11%, Quarterly performance is 71.75%, 6 Months performance is 101.14% and yearly performance percentage is -20.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 72.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.74%.

American Express Company (AXP) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 363.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Express Company and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Express Company as 8.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Express Company is 7.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXP to be -38.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.42%. For the next 5 years, American Express Company is expecting Growth of 128.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -63.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Express Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Express Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.81%, where Monthly Performance is 10.37%, Quarterly performance is 24.2%, 6 Months performance is -22.14% and yearly performance percentage is -16.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.