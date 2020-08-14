What are analysts Suggestions on Pentair plc.(NYSE:PNR): Mueller Water Products Inc(NYSE:MWA)

Pentair plc. (PNR) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pentair plc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pentair plc. as 668.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pentair plc. is 648.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 700.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 713.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNR to be -15.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.24%. For the next 5 years, Pentair plc. is expecting Growth of 12.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pentair plc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pentair plc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.06%, where Monthly Performance is 14.38%, Quarterly performance is 34.93%, 6 Months performance is 1.31% and yearly performance percentage is 23.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mueller Water Products Inc as 249.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mueller Water Products Inc is 215 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MWA to be -36.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, Mueller Water Products Inc is expecting Growth of 23.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mueller Water Products Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 819.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mueller Water Products Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.97%, where Monthly Performance is 25.05%, Quarterly performance is 40.25%, 6 Months performance is -6.54% and yearly performance percentage is 13.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.