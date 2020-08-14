What are analysts Suggestions on Air Lease Corporation(NYSE:AL): Gap, Inc. (The)(NYSE:GPS)

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Lease Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Lease Corporation as 498.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Lease Corporation is 421.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 528.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 530.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AL to be -21.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.32%. For the next 5 years, Air Lease Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Lease Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Lease Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.94%, where Monthly Performance is 13.86%, Quarterly performance is 32.11%, 6 Months performance is -28.98% and yearly performance percentage is -19.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 4.21%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPS to be -158.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.17%. For the next 5 years, Gap, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 143.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -218.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gap, Inc. (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 16.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gap, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.67%, where Monthly Performance is 34.35%, Quarterly performance is 105.19%, 6 Months performance is -14.8% and yearly performance percentage is -13.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.