What are Analysts report about Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:PLX): Deutsche Bank AG(NYSE:DB)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. as 10.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is 7.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLX to be 58%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 340.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 55.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 12.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 198.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.94%, where Monthly Performance is 4.56%, Quarterly performance is 8.58%, 6 Months performance is 2.51% and yearly performance percentage is 41.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.02% and Monthly Volatility of 6.71%.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 183.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank AG and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Deutsche Bank AG as 7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Deutsche Bank AG is 6.79 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.85 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deutsche Bank AG, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deutsche Bank AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.35%, where Monthly Performance is -1.75%, Quarterly performance is 38.35%, 6 Months performance is -8.95% and yearly performance percentage is 37.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.