what are Analysts report about Amphenol Corporation(NYSE:APH): ANSYS, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphenol Corporation as 2.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphenol Corporation is 1.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APH to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.1%. For the next 5 years, Amphenol Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amphenol Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphenol Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.05%, where Monthly Performance is 12.72%, Quarterly performance is 34.18%, 6 Months performance is 6.03% and yearly performance percentage is 24.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.29% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ANSYS, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.19/share and a High Estimate of $1.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ANSYS, Inc. as 366.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ANSYS, Inc. is 358 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 382 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 345.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANSS to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, ANSYS, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ANSYS, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 461.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 67.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ANSYS, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 2.44%, Quarterly performance is 22.33%, 6 Months performance is 5.45% and yearly performance percentage is 44.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.84% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.