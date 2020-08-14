Stock’s Earning Overview Encana Corporation(NYSE:ECA): CareTrust REIT, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRE)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTRE to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.94%. For the next 5 years, CareTrust REIT, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CareTrust REIT, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 938.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CareTrust REIT, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.62%, where Monthly Performance is 16.15%, Quarterly performance is 11.64%, 6 Months performance is -16.82% and yearly performance percentage is -16.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.