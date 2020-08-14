Revenue Estimates Analysis of ResMed Inc.(NYSE:RMD): Virtu Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIRT)

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ResMed Inc. as 699.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ResMed Inc. is 616.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 733 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 681.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RMD to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.61%. For the next 5 years, ResMed Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ResMed Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 689.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ResMed Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.69%, where Monthly Performance is -8.03%, Quarterly performance is 3.49%, 6 Months performance is -0.79% and yearly performance percentage is 31.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. as 399.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. is 312 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 448 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 249.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIRT to be 319.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 188.89%. For the next 5 years, Virtu Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -59.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 450% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Virtu Financial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Virtu Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.99%, where Monthly Performance is -6.25%, Quarterly performance is -4.36%, 6 Months performance is 31.17% and yearly performance percentage is 25.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.58%.