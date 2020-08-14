Research Report for TransUnion(NYSE:TRU): Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance(NYSE:ARI)

TransUnion (TRU) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransUnion and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransUnion as 670.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransUnion is 650 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 680 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 689.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRU to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.33%. For the next 5 years, TransUnion is expecting Growth of 12.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransUnion, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransUnion currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.69%, where Monthly Performance is 4.81%, Quarterly performance is 17.32%, 6 Months performance is -7.38% and yearly performance percentage is 8.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.24%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -124.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as 69.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 68.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 85.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARI to be -31.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.43%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expecting Growth of 20.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3200 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.78%, where Monthly Performance is 6.08%, Quarterly performance is 30.26%, 6 Months performance is -47.83% and yearly performance percentage is -48.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.