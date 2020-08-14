Recent analysts Ratings: R1 RCM Inc.(NASDAQ:RCM): Range Resources Corporation(NYSE:RRC)

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. as 297.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for R1 RCM Inc. is 292.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 309.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 301.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCM to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, R1 RCM Inc. is expecting Growth of 182.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 312.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on R1 RCM Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -61.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, R1 RCM Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.23%, where Monthly Performance is 16.72%, Quarterly performance is 74.74%, 6 Months performance is 13.02% and yearly performance percentage is 25.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.98% and Monthly Volatility of 3.38%.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Range Resources Corporation as 482.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Range Resources Corporation is 352.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 544.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRC to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Range Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 2173.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -105% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Range Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -64.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Range Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.16%, where Monthly Performance is 25.68%, Quarterly performance is 53.72%, 6 Months performance is 172.04% and yearly performance percentage is 90.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 70.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.92% and Monthly Volatility of 6.50%.